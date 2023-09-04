News
Final draft of 2023 Budget Law sent to Parliament for approval
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04 | 08:40
Final draft of 2023 Budget Law sent to Parliament for approval
The Finance Ministry has completed all the amendments approved by the Cabinet on the 2023 General Budget Law draft.
On Monday, the final version of the draft law was sent to the General Directorate of the Prime Minister's Office, which will refer it to the Parliament for discussion and approval.
Related Articles
