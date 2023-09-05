News
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices slightly decrease
On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 8,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 7,000, while that of gas recorded a slight increase by LBP 6,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,809,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,846,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,666,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 914,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Oil
Gas
Gasoline
Decrease
Drop
Lebanon
