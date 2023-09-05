Fuel prices slightly decrease

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05 | 02:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices slightly decrease

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 8,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 7,000, while that of gas recorded a slight increase by LBP 6,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,809,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,846,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,666,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 914,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Oil

Gas

Gasoline

Decrease

Drop

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Abou Haidar participates in the Arab Banks Union conference: The ministry is expected to provide 18 fully enabled services in the first half of 2024
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:08

Abou Haidar participates in the Arab Banks Union conference: The ministry is expected to provide 18 fully enabled services in the first half of 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Lebanon's national dialogue stalls: Is a political settlement possible?

LBCI
World News
02:49

Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More