Fuel prices slightly decrease

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 8,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 7,000, while that of gas recorded a slight increase by LBP 6,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,809,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,846,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,666,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 914,000