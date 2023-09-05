Abou Haidar participates in the Arab Banks Union conference: The ministry is expected to provide 18 fully enabled services in the first half of 2024

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05 | 03:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abou Haidar participates in the Arab Banks Union conference: The ministry is expected to provide 18 fully enabled services in the first half of 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Abou Haidar participates in the Arab Banks Union conference: The ministry is expected to provide 18 fully enabled services in the first half of 2024

The Director-General of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Abou Haidar, participated in the Arab Banks Union conference discussing "risks of global economic slowdown, rising financial risks, and investment opportunities."

During his intervention, Abou Haidar stated, "a lack of confidence hinders attracting foreign investments, and thus any foreign investment requires trust, and trust requires reforms. Here lies the importance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, as it is the only solution at present to regain the international community's trust."

He emphasized "the historical role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Lebanon on all levels and the importance of trade agreements between the two countries."

He also discussed the process of digitizing the services of the Economy and Trade Ministry, saying that "the ministry is expected to provide 18 fully-enabled services in the first half of 2024. This marks the first step in the desired digital transformation, considered the cornerstone of building the state and sound governance."

Lebanon Economy

Mohammad Abou Haidar

Participate

Arab Banks Union

Conference

Ministry

Services

Fuel prices slightly decrease
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-03

Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01

The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:35

Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

LBCI
World News
03:16

China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More