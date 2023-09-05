Abou Haidar participates in the Arab Banks Union conference: The ministry is expected to provide 18 fully enabled services in the first half of 2024

The Director-General of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Abou Haidar, participated in the Arab Banks Union conference discussing "risks of global economic slowdown, rising financial risks, and investment opportunities."



During his intervention, Abou Haidar stated, "a lack of confidence hinders attracting foreign investments, and thus any foreign investment requires trust, and trust requires reforms. Here lies the importance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, as it is the only solution at present to regain the international community's trust."



He emphasized "the historical role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Lebanon on all levels and the importance of trade agreements between the two countries."



He also discussed the process of digitizing the services of the Economy and Trade Ministry, saying that "the ministry is expected to provide 18 fully-enabled services in the first half of 2024. This marks the first step in the desired digital transformation, considered the cornerstone of building the state and sound governance."