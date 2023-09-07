The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

2023-09-07 | 07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
0min
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

In the Grand Serail, there will be two sessions for the Cabinet. 

During the morning session, approval was granted for adopting the Bloomberg platform instead of the Sayrafa platform.

In addition, the agenda item related to renewing the contract with Iraq for obtaining quantities of crude oil was endorsed, with the Communications Ministry allocating 20,000 tons annually. 

The budget project was discussed in the afternoon session, and the Information Minister announced that there would be a dedicated Cabinet session for Syrian refugees. 

