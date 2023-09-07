Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget

The Cabinet is convening a special session at the Grand Serail to discuss the latest developments regarding the Syrian displacement issue, especially the illegal entry of refugees. 

The session will take place at 11 AM on Monday, September  11.

Another Monday session is scheduled for 3:30 PM to continue discussions on the 2024 General Budget.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Scheduled

Cabinet

Sessions

Illegal

Entry

Syrian

Refugees

Budget

LBCI Next
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01

The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-06

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-27

Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More