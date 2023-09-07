News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
The Cabinet is convening a special session at the Grand Serail to discuss the latest developments regarding the Syrian displacement issue, especially the illegal entry of refugees.
The session will take place at 11 AM on Monday, September 11.
Another Monday session is scheduled for 3:30 PM to continue discussions on the 2024 General Budget.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Scheduled
Cabinet
Sessions
Illegal
Entry
Syrian
Refugees
Budget
Next
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-01
The Finance Ministry submits the draft of the 2024 General Budget Law to the Cabinet
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
0
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
2
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
4
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
7
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More