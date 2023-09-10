News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-10 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy
Former Minister Raed Khoury considered that the political class's reliance on the central bank has led to stagnation and dependence on itself, especially since the bank's function is not to finance it, and there is a complete deficit in the state.
Khoury explained in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "The budget size has become smaller, and only tax collection can be improved to cover its expenses, saying: "We have been patching things up," we must identify the sectors that need privatization to relieve the state's burden."
He also pointed out that the central bank accounts for 90 percent of the depositors' money in the central bank. As for capital controls, he considered it essential at the beginning of the crisis, but today, it must be approved along with three laws related to financial discipline, the budget, and bank restructuring.
He added: "Every day of delay in reforms, we need ten days to compensate for it. So, how about if we talk about four years?"
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Reform
Lebanese
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-03
TMC: One dead and 12 injured in 11 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-03
TMC: One dead and 12 injured in 11 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-03
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Press Highlights
2023-09-03
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:15
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
Lebanon News
08:15
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
3
Sports News
11:03
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Sports News
11:03
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
4
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy
5
Lebanon News
08:07
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Lebanon News
08:07
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
7
Lebanon News
05:28
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
Lebanon News
05:28
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation
8
Lebanon News
08:52
Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
08:52
Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More