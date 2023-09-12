News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ministry of Economy Refutes Bread Shortage Rumors, Calls for Media Accuracy
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ministry of Economy Refutes Bread Shortage Rumors, Calls for Media Accuracy
The Ministry of Economy categorically denied on Tuesday the claims reported in some newspapers regarding a shortage of bread and a decision to halt subsidies, affirming that this vital and strategic commodity is available.
The Ministry of Economy urges the media to exercise accuracy and not fall into traps set by some mischief-makers and those affected by the regulatory mechanisms established by the ministry, which have stabilized the market and prevented the exploitation of the Lebanese people's basic needs.
Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM tomorrow in his office at the ministry to clarify the situation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Economy
Bread
Next
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-10
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-10
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
0
Lebanon Economy
09:38
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Lebanon Economy
09:38
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-11
IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions
Press Highlights
2023-09-11
IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
3
Lebanon News
05:04
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
Lebanon News
05:04
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
4
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
5
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
7
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More