Ministry of Economy Refutes Bread Shortage Rumors, Calls for Media Accuracy

The Ministry of Economy categorically denied on Tuesday the claims reported in some newspapers regarding a shortage of bread and a decision to halt subsidies, affirming that this vital and strategic commodity is available.



The Ministry of Economy urges the media to exercise accuracy and not fall into traps set by some mischief-makers and those affected by the regulatory mechanisms established by the ministry, which have stabilized the market and prevented the exploitation of the Lebanese people's basic needs.



Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM tomorrow in his office at the ministry to clarify the situation.