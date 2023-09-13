Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13 | 12:01
High views
Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon&#39;s IMF-backed recovery plan
Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan

The economic bodies have reiterated their well-known principles and the necessity of adhering to them, especially in approving a fair and reliable financial and economic recovery plan that preserves private ownership and deposits.

They emphasize that this plan should be based on realistic and objective assumptions that stimulate economic growth and invigorate economic sectors.

During their meeting with the IMF mission led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, these entities stressed that the recovery plan should primarily consider implementing social programs by creating social safety nets. They also highlighted the importance of restructuring the public sector.

At the same time, they mentioned that the plan should not include any measures that would restrict or stifle the private sector but should instead aim to encourage it to drive economic growth.

Moreover, the economic bodies expressed their strong commitment to the success of the negotiations between Lebanon and the IMF and the achievement of the desired objectives. To this end, they are diligently working to provide all relevant data and information to the IMF delegation.

They are deeply committed to ensuring that any agreement between Lebanon and the IMF, along with the economic and financial recovery program, serves the national economy, economic sectors, Lebanese society, and depositors.

Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
