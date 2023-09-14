IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF agreement vital for Lebanon&#39;s people, says European Observatory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

The European Observatory for Integrity of Lebanon emphasized the necessity of conducting fundamental reforms to uplift the state of the country while at the same time noting that the proposed plans came at the expense of depositors and their "life savings."

The Observatory viewed that restructuring the banking sector and recovering embezzled and smuggled funds abroad are essential steps to regain trust, foster recovery, and, inevitably, return deposits to the people.

The Observatory stressed that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be reached to restore the rights of the people and not at their expense.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

European Observatory

Reforms

Depositors

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-10

Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17

European Observatory condemns Lebanese Parliament's capital control law as a 'crime' against depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Building a stronger Lebanon: UN Coordinator affirms support for political reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13

Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:20

IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More