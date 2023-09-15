Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

Elie Zakhour, the First Vice President of the Arab Federation of Chambers of Shipping and Former president of the International Chamber of Navigation in Beirut, announced that the Port of Beirut continues to achieve positive results despite the crises and worsening conditions in the country on various political, financial, economic, social, and livelihood fronts.



Zakhour explained that statistics showed that the overall activity recorded in the first seven months of the current year exceeded that of the same period last year.



The total number of ships that visited the Port of Beirut reached 760 vessels of various types and sizes, compared to 671 vessels, indicating an increase of 89 vessels, or 13 percent.



Additionally, the total weight of the handled goods reached 3,004 million tons, compared to 2,945 million tons, representing an increase of 59,000 tons or 2 percent.



Container movement witnessed a significant increase, with a total of 473,328 TEUs compared to 395,142 TEUs, marking an increase of 78,186 TEUs or 20 percent.



Imported container movement for local consumption decreased slightly, with a total of 147,113 TEUs compared to 152,585 TEUs, reflecting a decrease of 5,472 TEUs or 4 percent.



On the other hand, the total number of containers exported, filled with Lebanese goods, reached 45,488 TEUs compared to 43,346 TEUs, indicating an increase of 2,142 TEUs or 5 percent.



Container movement in transshipment achieved a record increase at the Port of Beirut during the first seven months of the current year, reaching a total of 164,054 TEUs compared to 77,919 TEUs during the same period last year, marking an increase of 86,135 TEUs or 111 percent.



The container movement in transshipment, which amounted to 164,054 TEUs, constituted 35 percent of the total containers handled by the Port of Beirut in the first half of the current year, which was 473,328 TEUs.



Meanwhile, the container movement in transshipment, totaling 77,919 TEUs, accounted for just over 20 percent of the total containers handled by the port in the same period last year, which was 395,142 TEUs.



Vehicle movement also saw a significant increase, with 35,145 new and used cars compared to 19,744 cars, indicating a growth of 15,401 vehicles or 78 percent.



On another note, Zakhour appealed to officials, political leaders, and influential figures in the country to quickly reach an agreement to elect a President who enjoys the trust of the Lebanese people.



He also called for forming a government of individuals known for their competence and integrity to achieve the desired reforms and lead Lebanon to safety.