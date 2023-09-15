Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15 | 06:51
High views
0min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Friday, September 15, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 18,000, and that of diesel increased by LBP 28,000, while the price of gas remained the same.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,824,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,862,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,720,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 923,000
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
