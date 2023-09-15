IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15 | 09:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

A recent visit by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, led by Mr. Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, to Beirut from September 11 to 14, focused on discussions surrounding Lebanon's current economic status and the progress made in implementing crucial reforms. 

Following the mission, Mr. Ramirez Rigo issued the following statement:

Lebanon's economic future looks bleak due to its failure to initiate urgently needed reforms. The absence of political determination to make tough yet essential decisions for reform has left Lebanon grappling with a crippled banking sector, insufficient public services, deteriorating infrastructure, escalating poverty and unemployment rates, and a widening income disparity. Inflation continues to soar into triple digits, further squeezing the real income of its citizens. 

Moreover, foreign exchange (FX) reserves have dwindled significantly during the first half of this year, partly due to Banque du Liban's (BDL’s) involvement in quasi-fiscal operations and a substantial current account deficit.

While there has been a temporary boost in tourism during the summer months, resulting in increased FX inflows, it is unlikely to be a sustainable solution. This might create an illusion that Lebanon has emerged from its crisis, potentially leading to complacency. 

However, earnings from tourism and remittances fall far short of bridging the enormous trade deficit and the lack of external financing. The current trajectory of Lebanon's external balance is unsustainable and underscores the urgency of the situation.

Recent decisions made by BDL’s new leadership, including phasing out the Sayrafa platform, establishing a transparent FX trading platform, ending the drawdown of FX reserves, restraining monetary financing, and enhancing financial transparency, represent steps in the right direction. Building on this progress, there is an opportunity for comprehensive reforms to enhance BDL's governance, accounting practices, and FX operations in alignment with international best practices. 

Furthermore, it is imperative to unify all official exchange rates at the market exchange rate to eliminate opportunities for arbitrage and rent-seeking, which burden public finances.

These measures should receive temporary support from the capital and withdrawal restrictions law, accompanied by policy actions from the government and parliament aimed at addressing twin deficits and rectifying issues within the financial sector by acknowledging losses and advancing bank restructuring.

The government must formulate a coherent fiscal strategy to restore debt sustainability and allocate resources for social and infrastructure spending. To make this strategy effective, improving revenue mobilization is of utmost importance. 

The government has initiated gradual adjustments to revenue collection, taking into account exchange rate depreciation by adopting more realistic tax base valuation rates and revising tax schedules and fees to more plausible values, leading to significantly higher revenues. However, more efforts are required. The 2023 budget remains deficient in terms of timeliness and coverage, failing to accurately reflect the actual extent of the deficit and associated monetary financing. 

While timely, the proposed 2024 budget should ensure consistency with the exchange rate unification process initiated by BDL, refrain from preferential treatment of certain taxpayers, and allocate adequate resources for revitalizing the tax administration to enhance compliance and fairness.
 
In this regard, we encourage the authorities to begin implementing the key aspects of the Fund's tax policy reform recommendations outlined in the 2023 Technical Assistance Report on Restoring Tax Policy, and to commence rehabilitation plans for major state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Regrettably, there is still no concrete plan in place to restructure Lebanon's banking sector. This inaction has resulted in a substantial decline in recoverable deposits and hampers the provision of credit to the economy. Although progress has been made on revising bank resolution laws, it is imperative that these are finalized for resubmission to the parliament. 

Proposed amendments to the Bank Secrecy Law, designed to address deficiencies, and the draft Law on Capital Controls and Deposit Withdrawals, are still awaiting parliamentary approval.

The mission team extends its gratitude to the Lebanese authorities and all stakeholders for their open and constructive dialogues. They stand ready to continue supporting the authorities with policy guidance and technical assistance. 

Anticipating Article IV discussions in the first half of 2024, we aim to assess the progress made in key reforms and policies.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

IMF

Permanent

Solution

Comprehensive

Decisions

Deficits

Restructuring

Banking

System

Sector

LBCI Next
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-11

MP Okais to LBCI: We seek comprehensive solutions to reclaim the state's sovereignty, as it is our right

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:24

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Fire extinguishing operations continue amidst explosions in Bsaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

LAF chief Aoun visits Qatar, holds series of meetings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:24

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More