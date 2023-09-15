BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

The Banque du Liban (BDL) has issued an Intermediary Decision attached to the Basic Circular No. 158 dated May 15, 2023, regarding the amendment of Basic Decision No. 13335 dated August 8, 2021 (Exceptional Arrangements for Gradual Withdrawal of Foreign Currency Deposits).

According to the statement, the BDL has decided as follows:

1. To cancel the introductory text of the first paragraph of Article 4 of Basic Decision No. 13335 and items (1) and (2) of the mentioned paragraph, replacing it with the following:

   First: Withdrawals from "special subsidiary accounts" opened shall be made as follows:

   1. Concerning beneficiaries of the provisions of this decision before July 1, 2023, a monthly $400 banknote shall be made to the account holder and/or through transfers abroad and/or through banking cards that can be used in Lebanon and abroad and/or deposited in a new Fresh Account without arranging any direct or indirect fee or expense of any kind on this operation. The total annual withdrawal under item (1) shall be at most $800.

   2. Concerning customers who did not benefit from the provisions of this decision before July 1, 2023: A monthly $300 banknote shall be made to the account holder and/or through transfers abroad and/or through banking cards that can be used in Lebanon and abroad and/or deposited in a new Fresh Account without arranging any direct or indirect fee or expense of any kind on this operation. The total annual withdrawal under item (2) shall be at most $3,600.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

BDL

Statement

Exceptional

Arrangements

Gradual

Withdrawal

Foreign

Currency

Deposits

LBCI Next
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-01

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-31

Central Bank of Lebanon's Deliberations on State's Foreign Currency Needs: Challenges and Priorities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-25

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Fire extinguishing operations continue amidst explosions in Bsaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

LAF chief Aoun visits Qatar, holds series of meetings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:24

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More