The caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil considered the statement issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to describe the financial, monetary, and economic situation accurately.



He stated that it aligns with the Finance Ministry's vision and is consistent with the corrective measures it has initiated. These measures were reflected in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 budgets, primarily contributing to increased revenues, recent financial stability, and reasonable exchange rate stability.



He emphasized that the recommendations regarding the completion of reforms confirm the view that urgently needed legislative reforms should complement the Ministry's efforts.



However, the ongoing political situation hinders their implementation, requiring a more responsible approach at the legislative level to collectively devise an economic recovery plan on the right track.