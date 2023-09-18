News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Minister Hamie meets with World Bank delegation to discuss collaboration in various fields
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-18 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Minister Hamie meets with World Bank delegation to discuss collaboration in various fields
The caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister, Dr. Ali Hamie, held a meeting on Monday in his ministry's office with a delegation from the World Bank, led by its Director-General for the Middle East and Africa, Jean-Christophe Carret.
During the meeting, various local and international developments were discussed, along with a review of the projects the ministry has undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank.
Additionally, the meeting explored prospects for continued cooperation on new projects that the ministry is looking forward to.
Minister Hamie emphasized the importance of political stability in Lebanon and the need for an economic vision to rescue the country from its crises, highlighting that this vision relies on the election of a president through internal dialogue among the Lebanese.
He also noted that the suffering of the Lebanese people has intensified recently due to the significant influx of Syrian refugees into Lebanon.
Regarding the ministry's portfolios, Hamie and Carret conducted a general assessment of all the projects the ministry has worked on in collaboration with the World Bank. This included discussions on the road loan, labor issues, the new legal framework for the Lebanese ports sector, and the plan for the reconstruction of Beirut's port.
Minister Hamie expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for the previous cooperation, particularly for the outstanding achievement of the new legal framework for the ports sector.
He emphasized the importance of this framework as a reform project, especially concerning the desired partnership between the public and private sectors. He noted that this law is now on the path to implementation and awaits approval in the parliament.
Regarding road maintenance and labor issues, Hamieh mentioned that road maintenance activities across various Lebanese regions are progressing rapidly, especially in areas where funds from the mentioned loan have been utilized.
He stressed the importance of continuing such loans. He expressed Lebanon's readiness to renew the road loan to rehabilitate and maintain a more extensive network of roads across various regions in Lebanon.
Carret considered the diverse projects undertaken by the Public Works and Transport Ministry in collaboration with the World Bank as encouraging and a reason for the World Bank to consider opening new prospects for cooperation between the bank and the ministry on new projects in various sectors.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Minister
Ali Hamie
World Bank
Delegation
Collaboration
Fields
Sector
Next
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Minister Salam meets with World Bank delegation to discuss Gate project on food security
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Minister Salam meets with World Bank delegation to discuss Gate project on food security
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-31
Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-31
Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25
Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Finance Minister Khalil: IMF's statement is an accurate description of the financial, monetary, and economic situation
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Finance Minister Khalil: IMF's statement is an accurate description of the financial, monetary, and economic situation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:01
Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia
World News
09:01
Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia
0
Variety and Tech
10:25
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data
Variety and Tech
10:25
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
0
Middle East News
11:45
Tunisian security evacuates public square of migrants in the city of Sfax
Middle East News
11:45
Tunisian security evacuates public square of migrants in the city of Sfax
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
3
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
4
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
7
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
8
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More