News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-18 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
The Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee convened, headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to hear from the caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, regarding the 2023 budget project.
After the session, Kanaan stated, "There was a consensus that the 2023 budget project was referred to at the end of the fiscal year, outside the constitutional deadlines and without final accounts. If we want to grant the government a spending license, it has already spent what it has. If we want to grant it a tax license, it has already collected what it collected. Can we approve a blank check for what it has done without having its financial accounts also?"
He noted that "the committee decided to urge the government to refer the 2024 budget project to the parliament, and this project should include the required rescue and reform vision. Any item or article that the government considers essential, either within the 2023 budget project or outside it, can be presented to us through the 2024 budget project if time permits in the upcoming days or through the discussion that will take place in the Finance and Budget Committee or the General Assembly. The Finance Ministry did not object to this, expressing the government's readiness to do so."
Kanaan said, "We do not close the door to any necessary legal item in the government's view and approved by the parliament. However, we cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as this would amount to legislation violations. Everyone is aware of the overruns of more than $11 billion after 2005 and the parliamentary auditing conducted by the Finance and Budget Committee from 2010 to 2019, which revealed that $27 billion were spent without legal documentation, and the file is still with the Court of Audit to this day."
Kanaan pointed out that "Article 86 of the constitution applies to the 2024 budget project if it is referred within the constitutional deadline, to the extent that the government can issue it by decree if the parliament does not decide. However, this does not apply to the 2023 budget project, outside the constitutional deadline, and beyond any financial or legal context."
He noted that "governments should be aware that budgets are a reality that imposes numbers on the parliament, and their violations are unacceptable. I hope that the General Assembly will follow the Finance and Budget Committee's lead because what is required is a clear stance against the government's manipulation since the 1990s by tolerating sending budgets at the end of the year or later and pinning their violations on them as seen in parliamentary and criminal auditing."
Kanaan addressed a constitutional issue raised during the session by some MPs regarding decrees, stating, "It is necessary for the decrees by which the 2024 budget project is referred to take into account the constitutional mechanism in the absence of the President of the Republic. We cannot bypass the presidential void casually. We hope this will be considered, and we will fully respect the constitutional form and legal and financial contents we are discussing."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
MP
Ibrahim Kanaan
Budget
Approval
Process
Fiscal
Legislation
Violations
Minister Hamie meets with World Bank delegation to discuss collaboration in various fields
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Final draft of 2023 Budget Law sent to Parliament for approval
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Final draft of 2023 Budget Law sent to Parliament for approval
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-28
MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-28
MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:00
Minister Hamie meets with World Bank delegation to discuss collaboration in various fields
Lebanon Economy
08:00
Minister Hamie meets with World Bank delegation to discuss collaboration in various fields
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Finance Minister Khalil: IMF's statement is an accurate description of the financial, monetary, and economic situation
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Finance Minister Khalil: IMF's statement is an accurate description of the financial, monetary, and economic situation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
0
World News
09:37
Biden grants clemency to five Iranians as part of exchange deal
World News
09:37
Biden grants clemency to five Iranians as part of exchange deal
0
World News
09:01
Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia
World News
09:01
Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
3
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
4
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
7
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
8
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More