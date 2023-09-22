News
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-22 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
On Friday September 22, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by
LBP
7,000 and that of diesel rose by
LBP
12,000, while the price of gas remained the same.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,843,000
- Gasoline 98 octane:
LBP
1,881,000
- Diesel Oil:
LBP
1,750,000
- Gas Canister:
LBP
938,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Increase
Fuel
Gas
Gasoline
Prices
Diesel
Oil
Lebanon
