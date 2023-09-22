Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-22
High views
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
0min
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

On Friday September 22, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 7,000 and that of diesel rose by LBP 12,000, while the price of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,843,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,881,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,750,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 938,000
 

LBCI Previous

