Former Minister Raed Khoury's critique: Four years of unfulfilled obligations in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-25 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former Minister Raed Khoury's critique: Four years of unfulfilled obligations in Lebanon
Former Minister of Economy Raed Khoury believes that for the past four years, none of the necessary obligations have been fulfilled.
He considers that "in our system, making decisions has become impossible due to the constant obstruction in the most important state institutions."
Khoury emphasized the need for a modification or development of the system to enable faster political decision-making, saying, "The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will lose hope in the Lebanese situation because Lebanon is among the few countries that have not made any changes after four years of crisis. Barely 10 percent of what should be implemented has been executed."
He continued, "It is clear that under the current system, decision-making is impossible, and obstruction is always present. On the other hand, our economy has been built on a single pillar for 30 years, relying on the central bank for financing, with a complete absence of economic and financial policies."
He reminded that the way out of the crisis requires the legal reforms the IMF demands and an economic plan to determine how to introduce hard currency in the coming years.
Khoury affirmed that the solution can only be achieved through comprehensive action and not solely by depleting the central bank's reserves.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Economy
Raed Khoury
Lebanese
System
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Central Bank
Next
Possible opportunities: Beirut Port's role in the emerging economic corridor
Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation
Previous
