Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

The Lebanese Association of Banks has strongly denounced the allegations made by MTV regarding financial transfers carried out by the chairman and members of Fransabank's board of directors following the onset of the financial crisis.



They also expressed concern over the use of inappropriate language that deviates from the principles of media communication.



In this context, the association reminded everyone that a list of bank transfers abroad had been submitted to official judicial authorities and the special investigation committee. It mentioned that these bodies have the final say on the matter beyond media analysis.



Furthermore, the banks and their officials reiterated that they are all subject to the law and are committed to letting the justice system uncover the truth. Clarity was deemed necessary in this regard.