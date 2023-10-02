Court of Audit to examine public withdrawal rights violations, declares MP Ibrahim Kanaan

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-02 | 07:12
Court of Audit to examine public withdrawal rights violations, declares MP Ibrahim Kanaan
0min
Court of Audit to examine public withdrawal rights violations, declares MP Ibrahim Kanaan

Head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, announced that the government's disbursement of public withdrawal rights funds was done in violation of the law because it did not go through the Parliament and did not obtain its approval.

After a session of the Finance and Budget Committee, he stated: "We have decided to refer the file of public withdrawal rights to the Court of Audit due to violations in it, ranging from opening special accounts at the Central Bank of Lebanon to not returning to the Parliament for expenditure legislation. Neither the government nor the Central Bank can open accounts without passing through the Treasury."

The Finance and Budget Committee held a session in Parliament to follow up on the expenditure of special drawing rights funds and discuss the legal framework followed by the government for this expenditure.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance And Budget Committee

MP Ibrahim Kanaan

Government

Withdrawal

Funds

Parliament

