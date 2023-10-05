News
The Finance Ministry clarifies budget reporting amidst media speculation
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-05 | 05:07
The Finance Ministry clarifies budget reporting amidst media speculation
The Finance Ministry issued a statement addressing recent media reports and multiple statements regarding the national budget and allegations of delay in presenting the economic and financial status of the country, as well as the principles adopted by the government in the budget proposal, often referred to as the "budget manifesto."
The Ministry emphasized that it does not bear responsibility for any delays, contrary to what has been circulated in the media.
To clarify its stance, the Ministry referred to Article 18 of the Public Accounting Law: "The Cabinet approves the budget bill in its final form and submits it to the legislative authority within the timeframe specified in the constitution. The Finance Minister shall submit a detailed report to the legislative authority before November 1 on the economic and financial status of the country and the principles adopted by the government in the budget proposal."
The Ministry asserted that any delay claims in presenting the "budget manifesto" are baseless and lack credibility. It further highlighted its commitment to providing accurate information to the public and all concerned parties.
Consequently, any negative accusations against the Ministry are considered disruptive and fall within the realm of populism, which does not serve the public interest.
Furthermore, November 1 is approaching, with only a little over a month remaining.
