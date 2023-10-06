Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-06 | 02:20
High views
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

On Friday October 6, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 54,000 each and that of diesel decreased by LBP 17,000 while the price of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,760,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,798,000 

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,764,000 

- Gas Canister: LBP 968,000 
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
