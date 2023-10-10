News
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
A drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-10 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
A drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 45,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 24,000, while the price of gas increased by LBP 6,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,715,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,753,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,740,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 974,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Drop
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Gas
Gasoline
Oil
Diesel
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Previous
