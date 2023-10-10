A drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-10 | 02:26
High views
A drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
A drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 45,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 24,000, while the price of gas increased by LBP 6,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,715,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,753,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,740,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 974,000
 

