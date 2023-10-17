On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 35,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 13,000, while the price of gas decreased by LBP 4,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,623,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,661,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,706,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 970,000