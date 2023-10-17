Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-17 | 02:17
High views
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices decrease again
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 35,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 13,000, while the price of gas decreased by LBP 4,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,623,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,661,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,706,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 970,000
 

