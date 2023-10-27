Fuel prices see a slight drop

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices see a slight drop

On Friday, October 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 6,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 14,000, and the price of gas remained stable.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,580,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,620,000 

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,679,000 

- Gas Canister: LBP 968,000 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Decrease

Fuel

Gas

Gasoline

Prices

Lebanon

Diesel

LBCI Next
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-17

Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-06

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-24

A slight drop in fuel prices

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-24

Risk of war: The caretaker government faces uncertainty and lack of funding amidst regional tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-13

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
Middle East News
00:49

Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More