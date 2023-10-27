Fuel prices see a slight drop

On Friday, October 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 6,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 14,000, and the price of gas remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,580,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,620,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,679,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 968,000