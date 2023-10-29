Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

Stability continues in the exchange rate of the US dollar at LBP 89,000 per one dollar, despite the tension in the region and Lebanon, precisely due to the ongoing military operations since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Shekel recorded a decline, reaching 4.6 shekels per dollar, and the Syrian pound which reached 16,000 pounds per dollar on the black market.

The reason for this can be attributed to the measures taken by Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Wassim Mansouri, in cooperation with the government and the Ministry of Finance, especially with regards to not injecting more pounds into the market, allowing speculation on the Lebanese lira. 

It is worth noting that contractors and suppliers had hurried to request their dues in Lebanese lira from state institutions and banks when the war broke out to exchange them for dollars. However, the Acting Governor made contacts that prevented the payment of these amounts.

Sources revealed that Mansouri has also taken measures that reduced the cash mass, meaning the volume of Lebanese lira in circulation between citizens, institutions, and banks, from around 62 trillion Lebanese lira to 58 trillion Lebanese lira, thereby imposing further restrictions on speculators. The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese lira remained unaffected.

Central bank sources emphasized that the Central Bank is capable of continuing its monetary stability policy at the moment. However, this does not mean the economic situation is at its best. 

Expectations indicate a decline in economic activity by approximately 50 percent, especially in the tourism sector, and this could harm the salaries and benefits received by workers in this sector and other private sectors.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Lebanese Lira

Currency

Exchange

Rate

Stability

US Dollar

Region

Al-Aqsa Flood

Israel

Syria

Tension

Banque du Liban (BDL)

Wassim Mansouri

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26

Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-24

A slight drop in fuel prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-26

Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Child harassment arrest: Lebanese State Security takes action, urges parents to stay vigilant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More