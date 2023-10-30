Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

Pierre Achkar announced in a statement that "the reservation rates expected in Lebanon's hotels before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and the accompanying events in southern Lebanon ranged between 30 and 40 percent, but today they range between 0 and 10 percent." 

The President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, and the National Council of Tourism in Lebanon also revealed that "even hotels in the capital, Beirut, are in a very difficult situation, with a considerable number of hotels being vacant and completely devoid of guests."

Achkar disclosed that "the tourism sector lost the Christmas and New Year season, as reservations in hotels and airline tickets were canceled," pointing out that the tourism sector will incur significant losses due to the ongoing situation. It is premature to estimate them before knowing the direction of events.

He also revealed that "some establishments have closed, especially in remote areas and in the mountains," stating, "Naturally, these establishments will become seasonal since they are unable to bear the cost of energy and water supply in the absence of relatively acceptable occupancy rates."

He emphasized that the bigger problem is that the end of the war in Gaza does not mean that Lebanon will immediately resume the tourist season.

The return of the tourist season requires two to three months, as businessmen, conferences, and exhibitions need time to return to the country. 

Most importantly, Lebanon's return to the Western tourism map will take a long time, considering that "if the events in Gaza cease, Lebanon's tourist season will not witness any significant recovery before the spring of 2024."

Achkar stressed that "there are undoubtedly significant losses that have occurred, but no one can provide precise figures at this time."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon Tourism

Hotel

Occupancy

Pierre Achkar

Reservation

Al-Aqsa Flood

South

Gaza

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-29

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-27

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-21

Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-29

Islamic Resistance targets Misgav Am, destroying part of its technical equipment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24

From Ashkenazi to Mizrahi: Israel's political and demographic transformation

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister: If Hezbollah chooses escalation, we are compelled to respond

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:40

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:22

Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More