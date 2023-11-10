Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon

On Friday, November 10, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 4,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 27,000, while the price of gas remained the same.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,587,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,627,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,638,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 958,000