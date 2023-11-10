Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-11-10 | 02:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon

On Friday, November 10, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 4,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 27,000, while the price of gas remained the same.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,587,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,627,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,638,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 958,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Lebanon

Gas

Gasoline

Price of gasoline increases by 6000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-03

Prices of gasoline see slight increase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-17

Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-31

Price of gasoline increases by 6000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-03

Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More