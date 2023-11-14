Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-11-14 | 02:18
High views
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 11,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 27,000, while the price of gas decreased by LBP 8,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,576,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,616,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,611,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 950,000

Download now the LBCI mobile app
