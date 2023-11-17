News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
The Banque du Liban (BDL) issued Circular 682, granting access to accounts closed or transferred between banks after October 31, 2019, and did not benefit from Circular 158.
The latter circular outlined exceptional measures related to cash withdrawals from foreign currency bank accounts.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
BDL
Circular
Depositors
Benefit
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-12
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
2023-09-12
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-14
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-14
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-10
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-10
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-31
Price of gasoline increases by 6000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-31
Price of gasoline increases by 6000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Netanyahu rejects proposals that do not include the release of captives held by Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Netanyahu rejects proposals that do not include the release of captives held by Hamas
0
Middle East News
09:43
Hamas Health Ministry: Electricity cuts lead to 24 deaths in Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
09:43
Hamas Health Ministry: Electricity cuts lead to 24 deaths in Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Middle East News
09:21
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: The Kingdom will continue close coordination to end the crisis in Gaza
Middle East News
09:21
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: The Kingdom will continue close coordination to end the crisis in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
12:39
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel
Middle East News
12:39
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel
2
Lebanon Economy
07:38
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
07:38
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
05:09
Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us
Lebanon News
05:09
Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us
5
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
7
Middle East News
10:42
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
Middle East News
10:42
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More