News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Pierre Achkar, the President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, issued a distress call to rescue the tourism sector from an imminent disaster due to the catastrophic outcomes that the 2024 budget will inflict on tourism and the national economy.
Achkar stated in a release: "The tourism sector was devastated by the pandemic and the Beirut Port explosion. With self-capabilities and resources, it managed to recover without assistance from the state, banks, or loans."
"On the contrary, it expanded and flourished, as evidenced by Lebanon becoming a distinctive tourist destination in the region during the summer of 2023," he said.
He added that the war in Gaza and the events in southern Lebanon resulted in the cancellation of all reservations and the undoing of all the efforts made by the private sector to put Lebanon back on the global tourism map.
Affirming that the prolonged duration of the war will lead to disasters in tourism and various economic sectors.
He continued: "Where was the state when the people in the tourism sector were struggling, investing, and rebuilding what was destroyed? All it did was prepare a budget without economic vision and without reforms—a disastrous and destructive budget for what remains of legitimate institutions and the economy."
In the same context, Achkar accused the government of imposing new individual taxes to push them towards stumbling. "In doing so, it hinders investment, growth, job opportunities, and encourages companies to engage in illegitimate activities in an 'informal' economy, meaning not declaring or paying taxes."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Tourism
Pierre Achkar
Budget
Gaza
War
South
Border
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-16
Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house
Lebanon News
2023-11-16
Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Beirut Bar Association's role: Legal advocacy in Port Explosion and banking crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Beirut Bar Association's role: Legal advocacy in Port Explosion and banking crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
0
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
2
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
3
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
7
Middle East News
12:02
Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'
Middle East News
12:02
Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
The mystery of October 7: New details surface in the wake of Gaza ground assault
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More