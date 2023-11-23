The acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, issued a statement informing the public of the introduction of a new LBP 100,000 banknote bearing his signature and the signature of former BDL governor Riad Salameh.



The banknote will be in circulation starting from December 1, 2023 (1/12/2023).



He also issued another statement about introducing a new LBP 100,000 banknote bearing his signature and the signature of the second Vice Governor, Bachir Yakzan.



This banknote will be in circulation starting from January 2, 2024 (2/1/2024).