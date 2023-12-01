Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-01 | 02:28
High views
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

On Friday December 1, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 1,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 6,000, while the price of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,564,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,604,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,545,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 936,000

LBCI Previous

