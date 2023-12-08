News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-08 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
On Friday December 8, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 20,000 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 21,000, and that of diesel decreased by LBP 17,000, while the price of gas remained the same.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,541,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,580,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,529,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 936,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Decrease
Lebanon
Diesel
Gas
Gasoline
Oil
New dollar tax on household waste
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-01
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-01
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-10
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-10
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-17
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-17
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-07
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
2023-12-07
New dollar tax on household waste
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-01
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-01
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-22
Budget 2024: The BDL, with its Council, will not fund a budget deficit approved by parliament under any circumstances
Press Highlights
2023-11-22
Budget 2024: The BDL, with its Council, will not fund a budget deficit approved by parliament under any circumstances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
2
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
3
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
4
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
Middle East News
08:12
Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'
5
Press Highlights
01:42
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
Press Highlights
01:42
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
7
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More