Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-08 | 02:29
High views
LBCI
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Friday December 8, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 20,000 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 21,000, and that of diesel decreased by LBP 17,000, while the price of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,541,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,580,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,529,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 936,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Decrease

Lebanon

Diesel

Gas

Gasoline

Oil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
