Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12 | 02:26
High views
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

On Tuesday December 12, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 12,000 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 11,000, and that of diesel fell by LBP 8,000, while the price of gas rose by LBP 3,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,529,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,569,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,521,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 939,000

