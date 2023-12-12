Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase

The General Secretary of the Federation of Lebanese Touristic Syndicate, Jean Beyrouthy, affirmed that the "dollarization" of the tourism sector has propelled Lebanon into a new phase.



In an interview on the Nharkom Said TV show on LBCI, he explained, "We have steady domestic tourism in Lebanon, tourism by Lebanese who are in the nearby region, Lebanese tourism in distant 'expatriate locations' such as the northern United States, Australia, and other countries, as well as European tourism."



He said, "During the past two and a half months, we lost all of that except for domestic tourism."



Beyrouthy emphasized that "despite the difficult circumstances, the Lebanese insist on coming to Lebanon and spending the holiday."