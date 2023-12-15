Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-15 | 02:31
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

Prices of both 95 and 98 octane gasoline dropped on Friday by 24,000 Lebanese pounds, while diesel decreased by 23,000 Lebanese pounds, with gas prices remaining unchanged.

The updated prices are as follows:

95 Octane Gasoline: 1,505,000 Lebanese Pounds
98 Octane Gasoline: 1,545,000 Lebanese Pounds
Diesel: 1,498,000 Lebanese Pounds
Gas: 939,000 Lebanese Pounds
 

