Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-15 | 02:31
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Prices of both 95 and 98 octane gasoline dropped on Friday by 24,000 Lebanese pounds, while diesel decreased by 23,000 Lebanese pounds, with gas prices remaining unchanged.
The updated prices are as follows:
95 Octane Gasoline: 1,505,000 Lebanese Pounds
98 Octane Gasoline: 1,545,000 Lebanese Pounds
Diesel: 1,498,000 Lebanese Pounds
Gas: 939,000 Lebanese Pounds
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Diesel
Lebanon
Gas
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
Previous
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-08
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-08
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Prices of gasoline see slight drop
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Prices of gasoline see slight drop
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-10
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
Press Highlights
2023-12-10
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
World News
2023-12-08
Blinken meets with the Qatari Prime Minister
World News
2023-12-08
Blinken meets with the Qatari Prime Minister
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
World News
2023-08-01
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
World News
2023-08-01
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
Lebanon News
03:45
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Taking the decision in the Cabinet is 'suspicious;' we insist on extending the Army Commander's term
Lebanon News
03:45
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Taking the decision in the Cabinet is 'suspicious;' we insist on extending the Army Commander's term
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:23
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?
Middle East News
11:32
NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival
Middle East News
11:32
NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival
Lebanon Economy
02:31
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
02:31
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
Middle East News
13:48
Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon
Middle East News
13:48
Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon
Middle East News
10:46
Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'
Middle East News
10:46
Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'
