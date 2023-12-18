Smuggling back to forefront with shocking numbers

"Nidaa al-Watan" sources revealed on Monday that estimates indicate that Syrians own 25% of the economic activity in the Bekaa Governorate.If we delve into details, it becomes apparent that they control 70% of the vegetable trade in the region. In the Zahle district, Syrians constitute 65% of the total population of Bar Elias.The economic activity of Syrian wholesalers or retailers is concentrated in Bar Elias and al-Marj regions, where their percentage exceeds 75%