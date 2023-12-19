Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 95 and 98 octane fuel prices decreased by LBP 11,000. Additionally, the price of diesel has dropped by LBP 14,000. The price of gas, however, remains unchanged.



The new prices are as follows:



• Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,494,000



• Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,533,000



• Diesel Oil: LBP 1,484,000



• Gas: LBP 940,000