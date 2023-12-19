News
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-19 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 95 and 98 octane fuel prices decreased by LBP 11,000. Additionally, the price of diesel has dropped by LBP 14,000. The price of gas, however, remains unchanged.
The new prices are as follows:
•
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,494,000
•
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,533,000
•
Diesel Oil: LBP 1,484,000
•
Gas: LBP 940,000
Lebanon Economy
Octane
Gasoline
Diesel
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Economy
