Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-19 | 02:33
High views
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 95 and 98 octane fuel prices decreased by LBP 11,000. Additionally, the price of diesel has dropped by LBP 14,000. The price of gas, however, remains unchanged.

The new prices are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,494,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,533,000

Diesel Oil: LBP 1,484,000

Gas: LBP 940,000
 

Lebanon Economy

Octane

Gasoline

Diesel

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Economy

