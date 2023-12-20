In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20 | 03:30
High views
0min
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

The World Bank revised its estimates for Lebanese expatriate's remittance inflows to Lebanon to $6.44 billion in 2022, down from the previous forecast of $6.45 billion. 

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

In comparison, the bank estimated that remittances from expatriates to developing countries increased by 3.8 percent, while they decreased by 5.7 percent to Arab countries in 2023. 

The bank attributed its estimates for remittance flows to developing countries to the strong labor market in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries and Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

Based on these figures, Lebanon ranks as the 32nd largest destination for remittances globally and the 22nd largest among developing economies in 2023.
 

