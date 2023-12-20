Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20 | 07:35
High views
Joyful &#39;defiance&#39;: A festive rebellion &#39;unfolds&#39; in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
3min
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict

In an attempt to keep their joyful nature alive, the Lebanese are trying to make the most of the holiday spirit, trying to defy all the odds amid the current regional tensions and finding "cheerful" opportunities to boost economic activity.

Always relying on the "loyal" Lebanese expatriates who still help their country despite everything, the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport has witnessed some positive movement days before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

From December 14 to January 9, 2024, reservations to Lebanon recorded a rate of 90 percent compared to 100 percent reservations last year, figures deemed acceptable under the current circumstances.

Accordingly, the General Secretary of the Federation of Lebanese Touristic Syndicate, Jean Beyrouthy, previously affirmed that "we have steady domestic tourism in Lebanon," as well as tourism by Lebanese who are in the nearby region and those in distant expatriate locations.

He affirmed that "despite the difficult circumstances, the Lebanese insist on coming to Lebanon and spending the holiday." 

In turn, the President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, Tony Ramy, had anticipated that Lebanon would welcome around 200,000 Lebanese citizens during the holiday season.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Ramy announced that restaurants and entertainment venues would be almost full from December 22 to January 2, mentioning, "The sector welcomes domestic tourism, and the restaurants are ready. Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season."

He noted the economic challenges and asserted, "We are economic fighters in Lebanon."

The capital, Beirut, and other major tourist cities, like Byblos and Batroun, have also "modeled" their beautiful Christmas cheer with gorgeous festive decorations, big Christmas trees, and colorful "sceneries," attracting locals and tourists with their holiday charm.

Villages in southern Lebanon are also hopping on the festive trend, "rebelling" against the current security tensions and keeping a sense of resilience they have always had.

The village of Kawkaba, for example, whose residents are feeling with their neighbors who are bearing the brunt of Israeli shelling, has kept the holiday blessing with a Christmas tree and a humble crib in the square.

Christians and Muslims await this time of year to experience some joy and peacefulness to forget the burden of daily life, gathering together despite everything and toasting the new year that might bring some relief in the face of all the regional skirmishes.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
