World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon&#39;s economy back into recession
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

As Lebanon grapples with an enduring economic and financial crisis, the World Bank's latest Lebanon Economic Monitor (LEM) for Fall 2023 warns of severe repercussions.

The ongoing conflict centered in Gaza is identified as a significant shock that further undermines Lebanon's fragile growth model. According to the World Bank's report, without the implementation of a comprehensive crisis resolution plan, the country faces a bleak outlook, jeopardizing its physical, human, social, and natural capital.

The report, titled "In the Grip of a New Crisis," provided insights into the economic landscape, highlighting the implications of key developments on Lebanon's future.

The Special Focus section in the report, "The Impact of the Conflict in the Middle East on the Lebanese Economy," delved into the repercussions of the current conflict and its spillover effects, magnified by a prolonged political and institutional vacuum.

Before the recent conflict, the economy was projected to experience growth in 2023 for the first time since 2018, albeit at a modest rate of 0.2 percent. However, the crisis has disrupted these tentative signs of recovery, pushing Lebanon back into recession.

The report stated: "Lebanon's economy is now projected to be back in recession in 2023. Macroeconomic imbalances persist, as the current account remains in a sizeable deficit of 12.8 percent of GDP."

According to the report, the inflation rate, already in triple digits since 2021, is expected to soar to 231.3 percent in 2023, driven by exchange rate depreciation and a rapid increase in dollarization.

It added: "Lebanon topped the list of countries hardest hit by nominal food price inflation in the first quarter of 2023 (at 350 percent year-on-year in April 2023), exacerbating the precarity of living conditions for the poorest and most vulnerable segments of the population."

Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Middle East Country Director, emphasized, "Lebanon remains entrenched in a socioeconomic and financial crisis, further exacerbated by institutional and political stalemate."

While acknowledging tourism's recent positive impact on economic growth, Carret stressed that the tourism sector alone cannot substitute for more robust, sustainable growth drivers.

The report also stated: "Assuming that the current containment in the military confrontation to the southern borders persists, a scenario analysis assessing the effect of the drop in tourism spending on economic growth finds that real GDP will contract by 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent (reversing the positive pre-conflict baseline of 0.2 percent growth in 2023)."
 

Lebanon Economy

World Bank

Gaza

War

Lebanon

Economy

Recession

Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-13

US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-13

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-08

US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20

Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20

In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-19

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-18

Smuggling back to forefront with shocking numbers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Iraq sends fuel tanker to Egypt to aid Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More