News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22 | 06:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
The acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Wassim Mansouri, announced in a statement that the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) published the Mutual Evaluation Report on the Republic of Lebanon regarding anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) measures.
The report concerning the FATF 40 Recommendations indicates that Lebanon achieved acceptable results in technical compliance, receiving a rating of "compliant" or " largely compliant" in 34 recommendations.
However, the report highlights the necessity of improvements in the remaining six recommendations, where Lebanon received a rating of "partially compliant," requiring some amendments to laws and regulations.
Regarding the direct results of the eleven Immediate Outcome measurements, Lebanon achieved an "average" level of effectiveness in nine direct outcomes, said the statement.
While the Lebanese anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing system showed some positive results, it requires further enhancement in areas such as risk assessment, international cooperation, supervision, especially in the non-financial sector, and its procedures, legal persons, and arrangements, parallel financial investigations, and relevant targeted financial sanctions related to United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Lebanon obtained a low level of effectiveness in two direct outcomes, primarily related to the inadequacy of confiscation of criminal proceeds and related assets and the adequacy of prosecution and judicial decisions in money laundering crimes that need to be more consistent with the risks, requiring proportional and deterrent penalties, as stated in the report.
The assessment Lebanon underwent, based on the methodology adopted by the FATF for evaluating all countries, took place under the known exceptional circumstances that are still prevailing, added the statement.
In any case, as in all countries, there is a need for a comprehensive governmental approach to implement the corrective actions required by the relevant internal authorities.
Therefore, the Special Investigation Commission, as the national coordinator for the assessment process, will inform the offices of the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister of all the results of the report to communicate with the relevant internal authorities regarding the corrective actions needed to enhance the effectiveness of the Lebanese anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing system.
Lebanon is required to submit follow-up reports on the progress made in their implementation throughout 2024 to MENAFATF for discussion and appropriate decision-making."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Anti-Money Laundering
Counter-Terrorist Financing
Banque Du Liban (BDL)
Wassim Mansouri
Evaluation
Report
Financial Action Task Force
MENAFATF
FATF
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army targets citizen's car in southern Lebanon, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army targets citizen's car in southern Lebanon, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-20
WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
0
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-09
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
4
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
00:29
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
6
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
Middle East News
14:31
Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Lebanon News
09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More