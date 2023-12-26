Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 3000, while 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 2000—moreover, the cost of diesel dropped by LBP 1000. As for gas, it increased by LBP 4000.



The prices are now as follows:



• Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,484,000

• Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,524,000

• Diesel Oil: LBP 1,475,000

• Gas: LBP 944,000