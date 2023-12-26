Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2023-12-26 | 03:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 3000, while 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 2000—moreover, the cost of diesel dropped by LBP 1000. As for gas, it increased by LBP 4000.

The prices are now as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,484,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,524,000
Diesel Oil: LBP 1,475,000
Gas: LBP 944,000
 

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Gasoline

Diesel

Lebanon

Oil

Economy

Chammas to LBCI: A sudden increase in revenues is something the economy cannot bear
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-08

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-01

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-24

Chammas to LBCI: A sudden increase in revenues is something the economy cannot bear

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22

Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21

Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Minor injury to Lebanese Army officer in Israeli shelling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:41

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More