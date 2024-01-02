News
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the price of 95-octane and 98-octane fuel increased by LBP 9,000, while the price of diesel and gas stabilized.
The prices became as follows:
•
95 octane gasoline: LBP 1,498,000
•
98 octane gasoline: LBP 1,538,000
•
Diesel Oil: LBP 1,475,000
•
Gas: LBP 944,000
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Prices
Lebanon
Economy
Fuel
Gas
Diesel
Octane
Previous
