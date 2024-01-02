Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

2024-01-02 | 02:33
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
0min
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the price of 95-octane and 98-octane fuel increased by LBP 9,000, while the price of diesel and gas stabilized.

The prices became as follows:
 
95 octane gasoline: LBP 1,498,000 
98 octane gasoline: LBP 1,538,000
Diesel Oil: LBP 1,475,000
Gas: LBP 944,000
 

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year
LBCI Previous

