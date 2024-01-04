Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04 | 04:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

The Central Bank of Lebanon has published a brief status statement, committing to transparency to reflect the true financial situation of the bank. 

It announced the suspension of the "seigniorage" principle to clarify deferred burdens under a new and independent item called "Deferred Open Market Operations." 

Additionally, the bank declared the initiation of collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the "safeguards assessment" project, which includes, among its objectives, a review of accounting policies, financial reports, and disclosures to confirm adherence to the best principles of governance and transparency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Central Bank

Lebanon

Transparency

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23

Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iranian city of Kerman

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-26

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-24

Chammas to LBCI: A sudden increase in revenues is something the economy cannot bear

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-06

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-10

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More