Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

The Central Bank of Lebanon has published a brief status statement, committing to transparency to reflect the true financial situation of the bank.It announced the suspension of the "seigniorage" principle to clarify deferred burdens under a new and independent item called "Deferred Open Market Operations."Additionally, the bank declared the initiation of collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the "safeguards assessment" project, which includes, among its objectives, a review of accounting policies, financial reports, and disclosures to confirm adherence to the best principles of governance and transparency.