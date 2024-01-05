Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000

The price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 16,000 on Friday, January 5, 2024, and diesel increased by LBP 9,000. As for gas, its price remained unchanged.



The prices are now as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,514,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,554,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,484,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 944,000