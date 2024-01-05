The economic bodies, led by former minister Mohammad Choucair and the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers head Bechara Asmar, issued a joint statement announcing their agreement during a meeting between Choucair and Asmar on Thursday regarding wages and transportation allowances.



The agreement stipulates an increase in the transportation allowance from LBP 250,000 to LBP 450,000 per working day, in line with the public sector. Further discussions on the topic of wages will take place at a later stage.



The statement clarified that the later discussion on wages is due to institutions' negative economic repercussions and losses due to the Gaza war and events in southern Lebanon. These institutions are unable to bear any additional burdens.



The statement indicated that this matter would be addressed later once the situation stabilizes and economic activity returns normal before the Gaza war.



Both sides announced the continuation of communication and consultation to keep up with the situation and take appropriate positions to support the economic and social conditions. They agreed to involve the Minister of Labor in the caretaker government, Moustafa Bayram, in line with the agreement, for the matter to follow its legal course.