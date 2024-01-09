Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon

2024-01-09 | 02:25
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 1,000, and that of diesel also increased by LBP 1,000, while the price of gas fell by LBP 5,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,515,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,555,000

* Diesel Oil: LBP 1,485,000

* Gas Canister: LBP 939,000

