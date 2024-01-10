Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10 | 09:04
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
0min
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

A senior source at the Central Bank of Lebanon told Reuters on Wednesday that Lebanon was forced to postpone the launch of a new Bloomberg-based currency exchange platform due to the mutual shelling across the country's southern borders between Israel and armed group Hezbollah. 

The source stated, “What delayed us was the problems in the south and the inability (of foreigners involved in the launch) to come to Lebanon.” 

Reuters 
 

